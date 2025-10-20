2025 Elections: CEC announces number of polling stations to be opened abroad

At its meeting, the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved 71 polling stations for voting by Kyrgyzstanis living abroad. The CEC press service reported.

The decision was made to ensure the participation of compatriots in the upcoming early parliamentary elections. Voting will take place at diplomatic missions and consulates of Kyrgyzstan in 33 countries.

Where the polling stations will be opened:

Russian Federation — 22 polling stations (Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Irkutsk, Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaluga, Surgut, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Khabarovsk, Krasnodar, Yakutsk);

Turkey — 8 polling stations (Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Alanya, Izmir, Bursa, Kayseri, Eskisehir);

USA — 6 (Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco);

Republic of Korea — 3 (Seoul, Incheon, Suwon);

Kazakhstan, Italy, Germany, China, and the UAE — 2 polling stations each in major cities;

One polling station will also open in Saudi Arabia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, the UK, Belarus, Hungary, Belgium, France, Kuwait, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Switzerland, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Mongolia.

Early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the eighth convocation will be held on November 30.

Election campaigning will begin on November 10 and end the day before the vote, at 8:00 a.m. on November 29.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.