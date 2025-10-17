Security tightened at Manas airport following reported threat

Security measures have been heightened at Manas International Airport after information was received about a possible terrorist threat.

According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, aviation security personnel are conducting thorough inspections of the terminal and surrounding areas.

«In order to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, all security controls have been strengthened. Inspection is being carried out as quickly as possible without interrupting airport operations,» the company stated.

The airport continues to operate as usual, with additional forces deployed to maintain public order.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC urges citizens to remain calm and follow updates only from official sources.

Earlier, a video shared in messaging apps showed a man threatening physical violence against students of Bishkek schools. Police have identified him as Yaroslav Ovsyuk, a Ukrainian national wanted internationally by the Russian Interior Ministry on charges of telephone terrorism.