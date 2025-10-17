10:56
Identity of man who threatened Bishkek schoolchildren established

Police have identified the man who spread threats against schoolchildren, the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to the department, the perpetrator was identified as Yaroslav Ovsyuk, a Ukrainian national born in 2005, who is wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

«Ovsyuk has been placed on the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ international wanted list for telephone terrorism. The Main Department of Internal Affairs asks everyone to remain calm and not panic. All incoming signals and reports are being immediately investigated. All schools listed have been inspected, and no suspicious objects or security threats have been detected. Police officers continue to work in an enhanced mode, ensuring the safety of students and teachers,» the statement reads.

Law enforcement officials are calling on citizens to trust only official sources of information, refrain from spreading unverified data, and avoid causing panic in messaging apps and on social media.
link: https://24.kg/english/347484/
views: 204
