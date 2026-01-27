Author of messages on terrorist attacks on schools detained in Kazarman — SCNS

The author of messages about threatening terrorist attacks on schools and kindergartens in the village of Kazarman, Toguz-Toro district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, has been detained, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, posts claiming that attacks were allegedly being planned against educational institutions were published from a hidden account on Facebook page «Kazarman Reklama.»

Operational and investigative measures identified the author of the posts as an eighth-grade student at one of the district’s schools. The SCNS said the teenager had fallen under the influence of third parties online and was subjected to psychological pressure.

The detainee has been handed over to investigative authorities for further procedural actions.

The SCNS reminded that criminal liability for serious crimes, including threats of terrorist acts, begins at the age of 14. Such actions are punishable by imprisonment for a term from five to ten years.