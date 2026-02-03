17:47
Deputy Head of Drivers’ Union: Driving schools provided perfunctory training

Deputy Chairman of Drivers’ Union of Kyrgyzstan Duishenaly Toktakunov said that the driver training system had operated on a pro forma basis for many years, leading to traffic accidents, corruption, and a lack of basic skills among thousands of driving school graduates. He made the statement during a meeting with President Sadyr Japarov.

According to Toktakunov, 275 private driving schools operated across the country, offering courses that lasted just two-three months, while the quality of instruction remained extremely low. Many candidates took the driving exam dozens of times, and some students continued to rely on informal and corrupt schemes.

Toktakunov emphasized that about 12 percent of drivers obtained their licenses through corrupt connections without possessing even minimal knowledge.

He noted that the new examination system has been fully transferred to artificial intelligence, completely eliminating the human factor. Under the new system, passing the exam is possible only with a sufficient level of preparation.

In conclusion, Duishenaly Toktakunov called on citizens to support the reform of driver training.
