Driving school directors detained in Chui region

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region uncovered a persistent criminal group involving directors of private driving schools. They organized a scheme to produce fake certificates of training completion, allowing them to take driver’s license exams.

According to the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, driving school directors B.T. and M.A., together with an intermediary, I.T., received from 40,000 to 120,000 soms from citizens, primarily located outside the country, via Mbank e-wallet. In exchange, the «students» were issued certificates of course completion, even though they had not actually attended classes or completed either theoretical or practical training.

The investigation established that 244 people were fictitiously enrolled through one intermediary alone, from whom they illegally received 2,760,850 soms.

After payment, the perpetrators registered the «students» on the state portal and obtained driving school completion certificates, which granted them access to exams at the State Registration Service.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 379 (forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The organizers of the scheme, I.T., M.A., and B.T., were detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in a temporary detention facility.

During the searches, police officers seized the following:

200 student registration logs;

160 driver’s licenses;

264 other documents;

8 electronic media;

a hunting rifle and 40 rounds of ammunition.

All seized materials were recognized as evidence. Furthermore, a channel for the production of counterfeit vehicle registration documents and transit license plates for foreign countries was uncovered.

The investigation is ongoing.