20:57
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Driving school directors detained in Chui region

Officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region uncovered a persistent criminal group involving directors of private driving schools. They organized a scheme to produce fake certificates of training completion, allowing them to take driver’s license exams.

According to the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, driving school directors B.T. and M.A., together with an intermediary, I.T., received from 40,000 to 120,000 soms from citizens, primarily located outside the country, via Mbank e-wallet. In exchange, the «students» were issued certificates of course completion, even though they had not actually attended classes or completed either theoretical or practical training.

The investigation established that 244 people were fictitiously enrolled through one intermediary alone, from whom they illegally received 2,760,850 soms.

After payment, the perpetrators registered the «students» on the state portal and obtained driving school completion certificates, which granted them access to exams at the State Registration Service.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 379 (forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The organizers of the scheme, I.T., M.A., and B.T., were detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in a temporary detention facility.

During the searches, police officers seized the following:

  • 200 student registration logs;
  • 160 driver’s licenses;
  • 264 other documents;
  • 8 electronic media;
  • a hunting rifle and 40 rounds of ammunition.

All seized materials were recognized as evidence. Furthermore, a channel for the production of counterfeit vehicle registration documents and transit license plates for foreign countries was uncovered.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/360977/
views: 150
Print
Related
Deputy Head of Drivers’ Union: Driving schools provided perfunctory training
Two directors of private driving schools detained in Kyrgyzstan
President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026
Kyrgyzstan reduces time for licensing driving schools and driver’s licenses
Cabinet of Ministers imposes moratorium on licensing private driving schools
State driving schools to be opened in every district of Kyrgyzstan
33 driving schools closed in Kyrgyzstan
Driving schools fined 1,185 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
18 driving schools closed in Kyrgyzstan
Vast majority of cadets of driving schools fail exams in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
6 February, Friday
19:59
National Bank proposes increasing minimum working capital of exchange offices National Bank proposes increasing minimum working capi...
19:52
Official unemployment in Kyrgyzstan falls by 22 percent
19:46
Driving school directors detained in Chui region
17:48
Gas sales for transport in Kyrgyzstan triple over five years
17:32
Arzymat Aldayarov: Bishkek should be fully provided with gas by 2030