President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing a pilot regime for driver training in Kyrgyzstan. During this period, the licenses of private driving schools will be temporarily suspended, and only state-run educational institutions will be allowed to provide training.

According to the document, the pilot regime will run from January 30 to August 30, 2026.

The decision was made to evaluate the effectiveness of the current licensing procedure and develop new organizational and legal approaches to regulating licensed educational activities.

During the pilot period, previously issued licenses to private driving schools for driver training and retraining will be suspended. During this period, educational activities will be carried out exclusively by state-run driving schools.

Following the results of the pilot regime, the Presidential Affairs Department has been instructed to submit drafts of relevant regulatory legal acts to the Presidential Administration and to take other measures arising from the decree.

Oversight of the document’s implementation is entrusted to the Directorate for Monitoring the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration.

The decree comes into effect on January 30, 2026.