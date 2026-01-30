10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing a pilot regime for driver training in Kyrgyzstan. During this period, the licenses of private driving schools will be temporarily suspended, and only state-run educational institutions will be allowed to provide training.

According to the document, the pilot regime will run from January 30 to August 30, 2026.

The decision was made to evaluate the effectiveness of the current licensing procedure and develop new organizational and legal approaches to regulating licensed educational activities.

During the pilot period, previously issued licenses to private driving schools for driver training and retraining will be suspended. During this period, educational activities will be carried out exclusively by state-run driving schools.

Following the results of the pilot regime, the Presidential Affairs Department has been instructed to submit drafts of relevant regulatory legal acts to the Presidential Administration and to take other measures arising from the decree.

Oversight of the document’s implementation is entrusted to the Directorate for Monitoring the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration.

The decree comes into effect on January 30, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/359888/
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan reduces time for licensing driving schools and driver’s licenses
Cabinet of Ministers imposes moratorium on licensing private driving schools
State driving schools to be opened in every district of Kyrgyzstan
33 driving schools closed in Kyrgyzstan
Driving schools fined 1,185 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
18 driving schools closed in Kyrgyzstan
Vast majority of cadets of driving schools fail exams in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to develop website for tracking rating of driving schools
Introduction of electronic driver's licenses planned in Bishkek
Temporary driver's licenses become invalid in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
10:15
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent representatives of 9 countries Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent represen...
10:10
Sadyr Japarov meets with permanent representatives of foreign states to UN
10:02
President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026
09:57
Pensioner from Ton district assembles his own plane
09:52
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan extends taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026
29 January, Thursday
20:03
Foreigner suspected of embezzling 7 million soms in Chui region
17:52
Cabinet slashes car window tint permit fees: Now from 35,000 to 75,000 soms