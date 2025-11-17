16:10
Kyrgyzstan reduces time for licensing driving schools and driver’s licenses

Time for issuing licenses to driving schools and driver’s licenses has been reduced in Kyrgyzstan under the Government Accelerators program. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced.

He emphasized that these reforms became possible thanks to the coordinated work of government agencies.

1. Accessibility of education: simplified licensing for private schools

The reform aims to leverage the potential of the private sector to reduce overcrowding in public schools in large cities.

Key changes include:

  • Implementation of online licensing;
  • Removal of the requirement to repurpose buildings (provided sanitary standards are met);
  • The time required to obtain sanitary and fire safety certificates has been reduced from 30 to 3 days in cities and to 7 days in the regions;
  • Excessive inspections and administrative procedures have been eliminated.

Result: The licensing period for private schools has been reduced from three — four months to 20 days.

2. Simplified driver’s license renewal

The procedure for renewing national driver’s licenses has been fully digitized in collaboration with the state agencies Kyzmat, Tunduk JSC and Kyrgyz Pochtasy.

Key changes include:

  • Development of an online service for submitting applications;
  • Introduction of online payment via QR codes and banking apps;
  • Reduction of application submission time from 1.5 hours (requiring visits to Unaa branches) to 10 minutes from home;
  • Reduction of processing time for a new license from four days to one — two days, with home delivery via Kyrgyz Pochtasy;
  • Availability of license renewal through Tunduk app with subsequent delivery of the finished document.
link: https://24.kg/english/351200/
views: 149
