Admission to state driving schools to begin in Kyrgyzstan on February 10

Online admission to state driving schools in the Kyrgyz Republic will begin on February 10, along with the introduction of updated driver training programs. The press service of the State Center for Vehicle Registration reported.

According to its press service, applications are submitted exclusively online through the official website avtomektep.srs.kg. To apply, one should fill out personal information, select region of study, and indicate driver’s license category. The electronic application then should be submitted through the platform.

After submitting an online application, the data is reviewed, and applicants are enrolled in state driving schools in the selected region.

For the convenience of students, online theoretical training is available. Several training cohorts have been formed to cover a large number of applications and avoid overloading of driving schools.

Furthermore, new state driving schools are joining the program daily. One of them can simultaneously train several cohorts of students, ensuring an even distribution of students across the regions. As part of the reform, updated driver training programs have been introduced, aimed at improving the quality of training, fostering a culture of safe driving, and reducing the number of road accidents.

The programs include in-depth study of traffic regulations, enhanced practical training, the use of modern simulators, and mastery of the basics of vehicle maintenance.

Furthermore, at the direction of President Sadyr Japarov, the possibility of revising the training period at driving schools is being considered. According to Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, students who demonstrate high performance may be offered the opportunity to take a test after four months of training on a trial basis.

Students who successfully pass the test and exam will be eligible to receive a temporary driver’s license for one year. Provided they have no traffic violations during this period, they will be issued a permanent driver’s license.
