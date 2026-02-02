21:26
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

Two directors of private driving schools detained in Kyrgyzstan

On January 30, 2026, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered the motions of the investigative bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and imposed preventive measures on the directors of private driving schools who are involved in criminal cases. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court reported.

The court rejected the investigator’s request to remand citizen K.Zh.Zh., who is charged under Article 41, Part 4, and Article 326, Part 3, of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, into custody. As a preventive measure, he was placed under house arrest until March 30, 2026.

On the same day, the court granted the request of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in relation to T.u.M., accused under Article 278, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (calls for mass riots). A preventive measure in the form of detention until March 28, 2026, was chosen in relation to him.

It is noted that the director of one of the private driving schools, Driver Training Center, Mederbek Tagaibek uulu, was taken into custody.

As part of the ongoing reforms, the licenses of private driving schools have been revoked until August 2026. Currently, training of drivers is permitted exclusively in state-run driving schools.

Investigative measures within these criminal cases are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/360284/
views: 153
Print
Related
President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026
SCNS detains Osh court employees for fictitious employment
Author of messages on terrorist attacks on schools detained in Kazarman — SCNS
Two investigators suspected of extortion detained in Osh region
Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under travel restriction
District head detained in Talas over illegal tree felling, multi-million damage
City Hall employee detained on suspicion of extortion of one million soms
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek
Court extends pretrial detention for Sultankbekov, Atambayev and Atazov
Major loan shark and pawnshop owner detained in Bishkek
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
2 February, Monday
21:03
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit
20:54
Maternity hospital in Osh reopened after major renovations
20:47
Cabinet Chairman takes control of investigation into tragic incident at Jerooy
20:41
SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized
20:35
Pawnshops on verge of major changes: Cabinet introduces tough standards