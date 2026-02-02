Two directors of private driving schools detained in Kyrgyzstan

On January 30, 2026, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered the motions of the investigative bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and imposed preventive measures on the directors of private driving schools who are involved in criminal cases. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court reported.

The court rejected the investigator’s request to remand citizen K.Zh.Zh., who is charged under Article 41, Part 4, and Article 326, Part 3, of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, into custody. As a preventive measure, he was placed under house arrest until March 30, 2026.

On the same day, the court granted the request of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in relation to T.u.M., accused under Article 278, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (calls for mass riots). A preventive measure in the form of detention until March 28, 2026, was chosen in relation to him.

It is noted that the director of one of the private driving schools, Driver Training Center, Mederbek Tagaibek uulu, was taken into custody.

As part of the ongoing reforms, the licenses of private driving schools have been revoked until August 2026. Currently, training of drivers is permitted exclusively in state-run driving schools.

Investigative measures within these criminal cases are ongoing.