Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for digital forensics, infrastructure protection

The Forensic Service under the Ministry of Justice and the Anti-Terrorism Center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) have received new equipment to enhance digital forensics capabilities and protect critical infrastructure. The Forensic Service’s press service reported.

The technical assistance was provided underEU-UN Global Terrorism Threats Facility, funded by the European Union and implemented by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

New equipment for experts

The equipment will enable the Forensic Service to bring its computer-technical (CTE) and phonoscopic examinations to a modern level, improving the effectiveness of investigations related to counterterrorism efforts.

According to First Deputy Minister of Justice Almazbek Zarylbek uulu, the Forensic Service «is becoming an integral part of the country’s scientific and technological development.»

The newly provided software and equipment will help experts more effectively analyze digital evidence, accelerate investigations, and improve the accuracy of forensic conclusions, the Service noted.

Critical infrastructure protection





The Anti-Terrorism Center of the SCNS also received technical equipment for the use of an online platform designed to protect critical infrastructure and vulnerable facilities, developed with support from the EU-UN Global Terrorism Threats Facility.

In addition, specialists from both the Forensic Service and the Anti-Terrorism Center have gained access to international training programs and global best practices.