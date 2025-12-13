13:31
Kyrgyzstan updates Unified Register of Offenses

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new regulations on the Unified Register of Offenses. The corresponding resolution was adopted to implement Article 55 of the Code of Offenses.

According to the document, the register will be used to record offense cases handled by authorized ministries, state committees, administrative agencies, other government bodies, and local government bodies. All of these bodies are instructed to align their decisions with the new resolution and take the necessary measures to implement it.

It is noted that the authorized bodies themselves will prepare journals, ledgers, and other forms required for maintaining the register, within the allocated resources. The Prosecutor General’s Office has also been recommended to align its decisions with the new procedure. With the approval of the new regulation, a number of previous government and Cabinet decisions adopted between 2018 and 2021 regulating the maintenance of the Unified Register of Offenses and the operation of the corresponding automated information system have been declared invalid.

The document will enter into force in seven days.
