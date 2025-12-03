13:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is developing an electronic platform for registration of pesticides and agrochemicals to introduce a unified registry of approved products. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the work is being carried out as part of the project «Lifecycle Management of Pesticides and Disposal of POPs Pesticides in Central Asian countries and Turkey.»

The system will ensure the accounting and traceability of products from registration to receipt at the warehouse, and will also create a database of up-to-date information on products that are approved for use in the country’s agriculture.

The new digital platform will create a common information space for government agencies, suppliers, and agricultural producers, strengthen the control system, and reduce risks associated with the use of crop protection chemicals. The database already includes all pesticides and agrochemicals registered over the past 10 years, which will allow for the creation of a complete and up-to-date registry, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

The advantages of the electronic catalog are also listed:

  • simplification of supplier workflows through a single digital platform;
  • automation of application processing, document verification, and data updates;
  • increased transparency of the registration and control process;
  • immediate access to up-to-date information for all market participants;
  • reduction of paperwork and optimization of specialists’ work;
  • traceability of the pesticide life cycle from registration to storage;
  • reduction of environmental and sanitary risks, improvement of safety in the agricultural sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/353254/
views: 147
Print
Related
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Kyrgyzstan to keep zero VAT rate on certain agricultural goods until 2027
Agriculture Ministry promises uninterrupted direct meat supplies from farmers
Kyrgyzstan records increase in agricultural production
State Agency for Civil Service to maintain register of funeral organizations
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan: Food market situation remains stable
Electronic queue system introduced at sugar beet collection points
Kyrgyzstan postpones agricultural census
Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 2030
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1 Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
3 December, Wednesday
13:11
Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins i...
12:13
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
12:04
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
11:50
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
11:36
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region