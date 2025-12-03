Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is developing an electronic platform for registration of pesticides and agrochemicals to introduce a unified registry of approved products. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the work is being carried out as part of the project «Lifecycle Management of Pesticides and Disposal of POPs Pesticides in Central Asian countries and Turkey.»

The system will ensure the accounting and traceability of products from registration to receipt at the warehouse, and will also create a database of up-to-date information on products that are approved for use in the country’s agriculture.

The new digital platform will create a common information space for government agencies, suppliers, and agricultural producers, strengthen the control system, and reduce risks associated with the use of crop protection chemicals. The database already includes all pesticides and agrochemicals registered over the past 10 years, which will allow for the creation of a complete and up-to-date registry, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

The advantages of the electronic catalog are also listed: