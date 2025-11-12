12:09
USD 87.45
EUR 101.04
RUB 1.08
English

State Agency for Civil Service to maintain register of funeral organizations

The State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs will be responsible for maintaining the register of funeral organizations in Kyrgyzstan. A decision approved by the Cabinet of Ministers says.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed amendments to government decree No. 258 of November 15, 2021, concerning the activities of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs.

The amendments were adopted to implement the Law on Burial and Funeral Services. They expand the agency’s authority to form and maintain a national register of funeral organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/350577/
views: 130
Print
Related
Register of farmers to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Register of bona fide entrepreneurs: Acceptance of documents begins
National operator of maritime register determined in Kyrgyzstan
685,000 foreigners added to register of controlled persons in Russia
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants
Register of controlled persons launched on Russia’s Interior Ministry website
More than 100 entities included in state register of tourism activities
16 Kyrgyz companies exporting beans included in official register of PRC
Eight companies included in register of bona fide entrepreneurs
Two more organizations included in register of “foreign agents" in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic
Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
12 November, Wednesday
12:03
Droppers detained in Chui region Droppers detained in Chui region
11:32
Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan
11:21
711 ethnic Kyrgyz obtain returnee status for nine months of 2025
11:12
Water supply to be suspended for 6 hours in Bishkek’s Ai-Kol residential area
11:01
Illegal employment of 12 foreigners uncovered in Bishkek Free Economic Zone