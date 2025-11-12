State Agency for Civil Service to maintain register of funeral organizations

The State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs will be responsible for maintaining the register of funeral organizations in Kyrgyzstan. A decision approved by the Cabinet of Ministers says.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed amendments to government decree No. 258 of November 15, 2021, concerning the activities of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs.

The amendments were adopted to implement the Law on Burial and Funeral Services. They expand the agency’s authority to form and maintain a national register of funeral organizations.