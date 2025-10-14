New mayor appointed in Kara-Balta city

According to a decree issued by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Azat Salmurbek uulu has been appointed Mayor of Kara-Balta city. The presidential press service reported.

Azat Salmurbek uulu’s predecessor was Mirlan Dzhekshenov, who was detained this summer on suspicion of corruption. He was appointed mayor of Kara-Balta on April 4 of this year. Following his detention, Nurmat Ryskulbek uulu served as acting mayor for five months.

The new mayor, Azat Salmurbek uulu, is 34 years old. He previously served as First Vice Mayor of Tokmak. Previously, he served as Deputy Director of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development at the Bishkek City Hall.

39-year-old Mirlan Dzhekshenov and two other officials have been detained on suspicion of corruption. Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security, reported that Tokmak and Kara-Balta were allocated 1 billion soms each in 2024 at the direction of President Sadyr Japarov, but there are no results.

«I saw the park they built. It’s in a deplorable state. The city is destroyed, there are no flowers planted, the plants are withering, the roads are broken. As a result, the mayor was detained. The same situation is in Kara-Balta. When they came to check, they discovered that the director of the contracting company had fled. They are looking for him. If officials ’eat’ 1 som, they will return it tenfold,» the head of the security services noted.

On June 24, during a meeting, Tokmak Mayor Maksat Nusuvaliev was also detained on the orders of Kamchybek Tashiev. Another official, the head of a construction company and the person responsible for the construction of the park, was also detained along with him. The court later remanded all four in pretrial detention until August 24, 2025.