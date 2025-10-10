17:38
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment

Hospitals across Kyrgyzstan are upgrading their medical equipment. The state procurement portal says.

The Jalal-Abad Regional Combined Hospital announced a tender to purchase an endosurgical system for arthroscopy worth 9.8 million soms. Supplier proposals are being accepted until October 27, and the equipment must be delivered within 30 days after the contract is signed.

The Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital announced a tender for medical equipment totaling 36.7 million soms. The list includes a pediatric ventilator, a CPAP ventilator for neonatal intensive care, an ophthalmic microscope, an oxygen concentrator for the operating room, and various surgical instruments. Bids will be accepted until October 17.

Meanwhile, the National Surgical Center plans to purchase a remotely controlled digital X-ray system for 26 million soms. Bids are accepted until October 15.
