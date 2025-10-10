17:38
Over $1 billion allocated to support economies of Central Asian countries

Over $1 billion has been allocated to support the economies of Central Asian countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the 2nd Russia — Central Asia Summit, held in Dushanbe.

He also noted the existing opportunities for cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, even for countries that are not full members.

«For example, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development has allocated over $1 billion to support the economies of Central Asian countries. These funds can be used to ensure the sustainability of national budgets and balances of payments and strengthen public administration.

In turn, the Eurasian Development Bank has already financed projects in Central Asia totaling $8.7 billion. This is more than a third of all funds allocated to the region by international financial institutions,» the Russian leader said.
