Kyrgyzstan to host Russian Culture Days

On November 1-2, a performance for children and adults «The Tale of Lost Time» will take place in Bishkek as part of the Russian Culture Days in the Kyrgyz Republic. The production is based on the work of the same name by Evgeny Schwartz. The Ministry of Culture reports.

According to the ministry, the production will be presented by Nikita Mikhalkov’s Workshop 12 and will be performed on the main stage of the Chingiz Aitmatov State National Russian Drama Theater.

«The Tale of Lost Time» is a captivating and instructive story that encourages us to cherish every moment. It tells the story of a schoolboy named Petya, who is used to putting everything off until later, and one day, instead of his own reflection, he sees... an old man in the mirror. The performance promises to be a true theatrical adventure, in which ordinary schoolchildren will encounter treacherous wizards and attempt to recover stolen hours and minutes," the statement says.
