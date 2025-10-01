12:08
Trade pavilion of Kyrgyzstan opened in Chongqing, China

A trade pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic has been opened in Chongqing, China. It has received official authorization from the Trade Representation of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in the People’s Republic of China.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Sultan Akhmatov.

The pavilion will operate year-round, offering domestic products such as honey, alcoholic beverages, confectionery, and handicrafts.

Particularly popular among visitors are specialty coffee drinks and Chinese teas with Kyrgyz honey, which can be sampled directly at the pavilion.
link: https://24.kg/english/345539/
views: 190
