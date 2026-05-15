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Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan shown zero-energy building in Xinjiang

Director of the State Institute for Earthquake-Resistant Construction and Engineering Design, Kanat Kanbolotov, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Xinjiang Construction Research Institute during a working visit to Urumqi. The Ministry of Construction reported.

According to the ministry, the delegation visited Xinjiang’s first zero-energy demonstration building, as well as a construction research and production laboratory complex.

During the talks, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation, including sharing experience in the construction industry, developing investment cooperation, and the participation of Chinese partners in infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan.

The signing of the memorandum marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between the Kyrgyzstan and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in the fields of construction and urban development.

The document is aimed at developing partnership relations in the construction sector, introducing modern technologies, exchanging experience, and implementing joint projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/373904/
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