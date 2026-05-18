Chinese construction company intends to modernize water supply in Bishkek

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with Chinese investors led by Tian Weiguo, Deputy President of China State Construction Engineering Corporation and Chairman of the Board of China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp.

According to the municipality’s press service, a memorandum establishing friendly relations was signed during the meeting between the capital’s City Hall and China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp.

The parties expressed their intention to establish a partnership and collaborate to develop and potentially implement projects to modernize Bishkek’s municipal water supply system, as well as to construct two wastewater treatment plants.

The mayor noted the importance of developing utility infrastructure in the new territories annexed to the capital as part of the administrative-territorial reform. In particular, he emphasized the need to modernize water supply and sewerage systems.

Representatives of the Chinese side reported that the company is implementing major projects in the areas of investment, construction, reconstruction, and design of infrastructure facilities. Investors also noted that the company currently has ongoing projects in Tashkent.