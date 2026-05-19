Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong arrives in Bishkek

Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong has arrived in Bishkek, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

As part of the visit, a bilateral meeting between the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel General Ulan Niyazbekov, and Wang Xiaohong is scheduled at the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters.

The parties will discuss issues of Kyrgyzstan — China cooperation in the law enforcement sphere, as well as prospects for further interaction between the relevant agencies of the two countries.

Temporary traffic restrictions have been imposed in the capital in connection with the arrival of the Chinese delegation.