12:15
USD 87.30
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing a temporary, full (100 percent) state monopoly on the transmission and routing of international Internet traffic within Kyrgyzstan. The measure will be in effect from August 15, 2025 to August 14, 2026.

What does this mean for the country and Internet users:

  • The state-owned company ElCat is granted exclusive rights to deliver and transmit international Internet traffic within Kyrgyzstan, as well as to handle international data transit through the country.
  • All telecommunications operators and Internet service providers currently working with international traffic will be required to transfer their agreements and contracts for cooperation with ElCat within two months.
  • The government will transfer 100 percent of the shares of Aknet to ElCat to strengthen its capabilities.
  • This measure is intended to improve the management of the country’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure, streamline Internet traffic, and enhance the communication quality.
  • Responsibility for enforcing the decree lies with the Presidential Administration and relevant state bodies.
link: https://24.kg/english/337806/
views: 92
Print
Related
Officials promise to connect most remote village in Issyk-Kul region to Internet
Number of Internet users in Kyrgyzstan increases by 2.4 percent
Mikhail Mishustin promises cheap, fast Internet throughout EAEU
Development of communications, Internet, AI discussed in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan takes 66th place in world mobile internet speed ranking
5.41 million Internet users in Kyrgyzstan as of beginning 2024
Analysts: Kyrgyzstanis spend $7.61 per month on mobile Internet on average
Education Ministry to spend more than 33.4 million soms on Internet for schools
Kyrgyzstan ranked 15th in world in terms of Internet cost
200 schools not connected to Internet in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
12:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 9.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 9...
11:47
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
11:35
New Law on International Treaties adopted in Kyrgyzstan
11:29
Cabinet approves economic development forecast for Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2030
11:23
Hepatitis B incidence among children decreases 145 times in Kyrgyzstan