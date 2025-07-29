Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing a temporary, full (100 percent) state monopoly on the transmission and routing of international Internet traffic within Kyrgyzstan. The measure will be in effect from August 15, 2025 to August 14, 2026.
What does this mean for the country and Internet users:
- The state-owned company ElCat is granted exclusive rights to deliver and transmit international Internet traffic within Kyrgyzstan, as well as to handle international data transit through the country.
- All telecommunications operators and Internet service providers currently working with international traffic will be required to transfer their agreements and contracts for cooperation with ElCat within two months.
- The government will transfer 100 percent of the shares of Aknet to ElCat to strengthen its capabilities.
- This measure is intended to improve the management of the country’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure, streamline Internet traffic, and enhance the communication quality.
- Responsibility for enforcing the decree lies with the Presidential Administration and relevant state bodies.