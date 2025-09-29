19:20
USD 87.40
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery

Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing a plant for assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. BELTA reports.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the foundation of bilateral relations is the shared memory of a heroic past. This is a solid foundation. The two countries have concluded more than 50 bilateral international agreements. Both countries are active participants in integration associations.

«We see a key goal in filling our cooperation with concrete economic projects,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized. «We are interested in establishing an assembly plant for agricultural machinery in Kyrgyzstan.»

Kyrgyzstan also sees significant potential in expanding product supplies, sharing expertise in livestock farming, and other areas. Industrial cooperation is a key area.
link: https://24.kg/english/345347/
views: 121
Print
Related
Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
Kyrgyzstan interested in Belarusian construction technologies
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announces search for successor
Former presidential candidate released from prison in Belarus
First contract for supply of meat products to Kyrgyzstan signed in Belarus
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Fraudsters open call centers in Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus, deceiving people
Special, agricultural machinery for 41 million soms transferred to Naryn region
120 units of special equipment purchased for municipal enterprises of Osh city
Popular
Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025
Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30 Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program 925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
29 September, Monday
18:37
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatic...
18:29
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
17:58
Sadyr Japarov: State pays particular attention to development of road sector
17:29
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
17:19
Imamidin Tashov goes on dry hunger strike in Bishkek detention center 1