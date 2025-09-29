Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery

Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing a plant for assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. BELTA reports.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the foundation of bilateral relations is the shared memory of a heroic past. This is a solid foundation. The two countries have concluded more than 50 bilateral international agreements. Both countries are active participants in integration associations.

«We see a key goal in filling our cooperation with concrete economic projects,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized. «We are interested in establishing an assembly plant for agricultural machinery in Kyrgyzstan.»

Kyrgyzstan also sees significant potential in expanding product supplies, sharing expertise in livestock farming, and other areas. Industrial cooperation is a key area.