Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will pay an official visit to the Republic of Belarus on September 28-29. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service announced.

During the visit, he will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. Following the meeting, they will sign a number of international documents aimed at further strengthening and developing bilateral relations.

Additionally, on September 29-30, the Cabinet Chairman will participate in meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, as well as the plenary session of Innoprom. Belarus International Industrial Exhibition.