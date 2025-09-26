17:34
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Reports of cholera outbreak are fake

Reports of a cholera outbreak are false, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announced.

According to the ministry, as part of routine sanitary monitoring, regional sanitary services regularly test water from open reservoirs, rivers, and sewage.

«During the latest sampling in Osh, Aravan, and Kara-Suu districts, Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Ogawa serotype) was detected, but it is avirulent — meaning it is not dangerous to humans and does not have the epidemic potential of classical cholera,» the ministry emphasized.

Despite the absence of epidemic risk, a full set of anti-epidemic measures has been carried out, including:

  • Notification and mobilization of sanitary services in Osh region for preventive and anti-epidemic actions (in line with existing ministerial orders);
  • Emergency meetings of coordination bodies (including regarding Uvam canal situation in Osh);
  • Readiness was previously tested during interagency exercises.

The ministry reminded the public of simple rules for preventing intestinal infections:

  • Drink only boiled or bottled water;
  • Wash hands thoroughly with soap;
  • Wash and rinse fruits and vegetables with boiling water;
  • Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of acute intestinal infection appear (vomiting, diarrhea).

The epidemiological situation in the region remains stable and under control.

The Ministry of Health urges to rely only on official sources of information and not to spread rumors that may mislead people.
link: https://24.kg/english/345075/
