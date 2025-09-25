Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan announce self-dissolution

Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan at their meeting today, September 24, adopted a resolution «On the Self-Dissolution of the 7th Convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Deputy Ulan Primov outlined the reasons for the initiative in his report: the complexity and risks of holding two large-scale election campaigns in a row. He recalled that parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 2026 and presidential elections — for January 2027.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev addressed the initiators with a question.

«Voters ask why deputies refuse to step down when citizens demand it, but now decide to dissolve when people ask them to stay. Why couldn’t the elections be held in the spring?» deputy asked.

His colleague, Nadira Narmatova, said the initiative by the leading members of Parliament has raised questions among the public.

«We had barely begun our work when the deputy speakers and committee chairs proposed self-dissolution. Why, if they don’t want to work, don’t they just step down and leave, so that candidates who have been waiting for years can take their place? We haven’t even worked for four years. We could have worked for a while and held elections in July or August. How are you going to ask voters to vote for you? Think about your moral responsibility,» Nadira Narmatova said.

Despite this, Narmatova added that she would put the state’s interests above her own and support the initiative.

Afterward, the speaker moved directly to a vote without further debate. Out of 89 deputies present, 84 supported the resolution, and none voted against.