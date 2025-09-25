11:44
CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: One voter — one candidate — one vote

Representatives of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic continue to hold meetings with citizens across the country to explain amendments to the Constitutional Law «On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh.»

Voters showed particular interest in issues related to remote voting procedures, voting rules, eligibility requirements, and other aspects of the electoral process.

CEC members clarified that if a voter cannot cast a ballot at their permanent place of registration, they are entitled to do so in another constituency. However, remote voting within the same constituency outside one’s polling station is not permitted.

They also stressed that each voter may cast their ballot for only one candidate in each multi-mandate constituency — in line with the principle: «One voter — one candidate — one vote.»

Local authorities and community representatives — including governors, district heads, municipal officials, village leaders, educators, elders, youth and women’s councils, and other active citizens — have been taking part in these meetings, which typically gather from 50 and 400 participants.

Outreach efforts will continue in the coming weeks.
