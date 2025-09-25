11:44
Kyrgyzstan seeks cooperation with UK Export Finance

Kyrgyzstan is seeking to cooperate with the UK Export Finance (UKEF) agency. The matter was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov and UK Ambassador to Bishkek Nicholas Bowler.

The agenda also covered priority areas of Kyrgyzstan-UK cooperation in the economic, trade and investment, banking, and mining sectors.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the project with Concrete Canvas on the construction of a plant, as well as cooperation with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in developing a strategy for the critical minerals sector.

Both sides agreed to continue efforts to organize high-level visits and negotiations to maintain political contacts.
