Two new members elected to Kyrgyzstan’s CEC, including ex-State Secretary

At today’s session, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected two new members to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums.

The candidacies of Suyunbek Kasmambetov and Kabylbek Mambetaiypov were nominated by the president.

Suyunbek Kasmambetov was appointed State Secretary in October 2021 and released from the post in May 2025.

Kabylbek Mambetaiypov previously held various positions in the Suzak district administration of Jalal-Abad region, served as Deputy Minister of Labor, Employment, and Migration, and was Director of the Land and Water Supervision Service under the Ministry of Agriculture. In 2012, he was the coordinator of Ata-Zhurt political party for Jalal-Abad region.