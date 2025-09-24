Zhogorku Kenesh dismisses CEC member Anar Dubanbaeva ahead of term

Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution to dismiss Anar Dubanbaeva from her position as a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums before the end of her term.

The 65-year-old Dubanbaeva had served at the CEC since 2021, having been nominated by the president.

A majority of lawmakers voted in favor of her early dismissal.