11:39, 24 September 2025, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Nurzada TYNAEVA
Zhogorku Kenesh dismisses CEC member Anar Dubanbaeva ahead of term
Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution to dismiss Anar Dubanbaeva from her position as a member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums before the end of her term.
The 65-year-old Dubanbaeva had served at the CEC since 2021, having been nominated by the president.
A majority of lawmakers voted in favor of her early dismissal.