Kyrgyzstan supports efforts to resolve situation in Gaza Strip

The Kyrgyz Republic has reiterated its commitment to the principles of international law and peaceful initiatives in the Middle East, presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov said.

According to him, the peace initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, deserve support from the international community.

Askat Alagozov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan consistently advocates for a just and lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov publicly addressed the issue at a UN conference, calling to «stop the genocide against Palestinians» and urging an international judicial investigation into the Gaza conflict.
