Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China

Former Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the International Eurasian Economic Forum held in China.

At the plenary session, he delivered a report on the prospects for deepening economic cooperation among Eurasian countries, stressing the importance of joint projects in energy, transport, and digital technologies.

The forum was also attended by the Vice Speaker of China’s National People’s Congress. The Chinese side emphasized the importance of the event as a platform for dialogue and integration amid global instability.

According to the organizers, the forum gathered representatives from dozens of countries to discuss new formats of cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative.