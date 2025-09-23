Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary Forum

The Bishkek Declaration was adopted at the III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, which is taking place at Ala-Archa State Residence.

Noting the importance of each proposal voiced at the forum, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said: «We exchanged views on how we can jointly ensure stability in the region and contribute to the development of the five neighboring countries. Every issue raised has been taken into account and included in the Bishkek Declaration. I am confident that this declaration will expand dialogue between the parliaments of the Central Asian states and will become the main roadmap for regional unity.»

The Speaker also expressed gratitude to the heads of Parliament who supported the declaration, adding that the forum has achieved its goal.