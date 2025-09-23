17:33
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary Forum

The Bishkek Declaration was adopted at the III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, which is taking place at Ala-Archa State Residence.

Noting the importance of each proposal voiced at the forum, Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said: «We exchanged views on how we can jointly ensure stability in the region and contribute to the development of the five neighboring countries. Every issue raised has been taken into account and included in the Bishkek Declaration. I am confident that this declaration will expand dialogue between the parliaments of the Central Asian states and will become the main roadmap for regional unity.»

The Speaker also expressed gratitude to the heads of Parliament who supported the declaration, adding that the forum has achieved its goal.
link: https://24.kg/english/344600/
views: 142
Print
Related
Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history
Bishkek hosts III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States
3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
Central Asian countries increase imports from Persian Gulf states
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives
III Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum held in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to be held in Cholpon-Ata
Saida Mirziyoyeva participates in forum on role of women leaders in Bishkek
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
16:21
Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary Forum Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary...
16:13
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
16:00
Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell detained
15:52
Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history
15:39
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan approve agreement on cooperation in field of cadastre