Self-dissolution of Parliament: Initiative approved by relevant committee

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh considered the issue of self-dissolution of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Ulan Primov, the rapporteur on this issue, recalled that the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2026 are to be followed by presidential elections in January 2027.

«This could lead to political instability. All branches of government must operate at full capacity. Organizing two large-scale election campaigns in a row requires significant financial, human, and logistical resources, which could place an excessive burden on the electoral system and lead to errors and violations of the law,» he said.

Following the discussion, the MPs submitted the document to the Coordination Council for consideration to determine a date for making a decision on self-dissolution.