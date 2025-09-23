14:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.04
English

Self-dissolution of Parliament: Initiative approved by relevant committee

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Zhogorku Kenesh considered the issue of self-dissolution of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Ulan Primov, the rapporteur on this issue, recalled that the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2026 are to be followed by presidential elections in January 2027.

«This could lead to political instability. All branches of government must operate at full capacity. Organizing two large-scale election campaigns in a row requires significant financial, human, and logistical resources, which could place an excessive burden on the electoral system and lead to errors and violations of the law,» he said.

Following the discussion, the MPs submitted the document to the Coordination Council for consideration to determine a date for making a decision on self-dissolution.
link: https://24.kg/english/344568/
views: 108
Print
Related
Speaker comments on self-dissolution of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Self-dissolution of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan: Who supported initiative
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament
Speaker of Parliament meets with Chairman of Armenian Parliament
Korea allocates $8.4 million for digitalization of Parliament’s work in KR
Opening of Parliament session held
Autumn session of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to begin on September 3
Fourth session of Parliament concludes, deputies go on summer recess
Kyrgyzstan to elect Parliament under revised system — President signs law
CEC registers Tabyldy Muratbekov as deputy of Parliament instead of Aizhigitov
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
14:05
Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transforming land plots Cabinet of Ministers simplifies procedure for transfor...
14:00
Gulcha to become town: Lawmakers approve bill in three readings
13:49
Self-dissolution of Parliament: Initiative approved by relevant committee
12:54
Bishkek to host national cyber exercises Digital Kyrgyzstan
12:39
Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek