Bishkek residents invited to another open-air music evening

Open-air music evenings continue on Ala-Too square, offering a true gift for residents and guests of the capital, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

This time, starting at 7:00 p.m. today, December 27, live music lovers can expect performances by the pop-folk ensemble Door, the Russian song and dance ensemble Souvenir, and other artists.

«Come with your whole family, enjoy live music, share the festive spirit and welcome the New Year with friends and loved ones on Ala-Too square! Let music unite, inspire and make these winter evenings truly magical,» the statement says.
