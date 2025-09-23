11:16
President of Kyrgyzstan and U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor hold talks

In New York, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Sergio Gor, the Special Envoy of the U.S. President for South and Central Asian Affairs.

The discussions focused on strengthening relations both bilaterally and multilaterally, including in the area of economic cooperation. Migration control issues were also addressed.

Both sides emphasized their mutual interest in fostering a constructive dialogue in these areas.

President Japarov reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness for active engagement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and for advancing joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development and stability in the region.

The parties agreed to continue political dialogue at high and top levels.
