16:24
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Water levels drop every year, saving needed — Bishkek Vice Mayor

Level of artesian water continues to decline each year in Bishkek, and saving is necessary. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliev stated during a permanent commission meeting of the City Council on improvement of newly annexed territories.

The meeting also addressed the reconstruction of existing and construction of new wastewater treatment facilities in the capital. According to Aliev, 240,000 cubic meters of wastewater are treated daily.

«Current treatment plants are operating at full capacity. A reconstruction project has begun in cooperation with a Vietnamese company, with a contract value of $56 million. After modernization, the facilities will produce completely clean water,» he said.

The vice mayor added that plans include building two additional treatment plants in the eastern and western parts of the city. A site for the eastern plant has been chosen on Alma-Atinskaya Street, just before the bypass road.

«We are exploring funding options. If the budget allows, it will definitely be financed from state funds,» he noted.

One council deputy suggested using treated water for irrigation and car washes to conserve drinking water.

«After the treatment plants are upgraded, the water will be ideal for irrigation. The Vietnamese company also proposes other projects, including fish farming and agricultural uses. Pumping water back into the city is very costly. It is more practical to improve the internal sewage networks. In the future, we must conserve water. Our consumption increases year by year. Unfortunately, water levels are dropping annually, so we must save water. That is why we proposed to the council to revise water consumption norms. If a household has a water meter, there is no problem; without a meter, then only according to the consumption standards,» Ramiz Aliev explained.
link: https://24.kg/english/344414/
views: 157
Print
Related
Mandatory labeling of packaged water to begin in 2026: Cabinet decision
Mineral water production increases 3.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
Astana, Bishkek and Tashkent agree on water releases
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on August 28
Bishkek city center to have no drinking water on August 28
Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on August 26
Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 15
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
22 September, Monday
16:20
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second pla...
16:14
Woman detained in Bishkek for recruiting young women for sexual services
16:02
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
15:52
30 meters of happiness: Giant shawarma made in Naryn city
15:44
Kyrgyzstan's gold reserves increase by 4.68 tons - World Gold Council