Water levels drop every year, saving needed — Bishkek Vice Mayor

Level of artesian water continues to decline each year in Bishkek, and saving is necessary. Vice Mayor of the capital Ramiz Aliev stated during a permanent commission meeting of the City Council on improvement of newly annexed territories.

The meeting also addressed the reconstruction of existing and construction of new wastewater treatment facilities in the capital. According to Aliev, 240,000 cubic meters of wastewater are treated daily.

«Current treatment plants are operating at full capacity. A reconstruction project has begun in cooperation with a Vietnamese company, with a contract value of $56 million. After modernization, the facilities will produce completely clean water,» he said.

The vice mayor added that plans include building two additional treatment plants in the eastern and western parts of the city. A site for the eastern plant has been chosen on Alma-Atinskaya Street, just before the bypass road.

«We are exploring funding options. If the budget allows, it will definitely be financed from state funds,» he noted.

One council deputy suggested using treated water for irrigation and car washes to conserve drinking water.

«After the treatment plants are upgraded, the water will be ideal for irrigation. The Vietnamese company also proposes other projects, including fish farming and agricultural uses. Pumping water back into the city is very costly. It is more practical to improve the internal sewage networks. In the future, we must conserve water. Our consumption increases year by year. Unfortunately, water levels are dropping annually, so we must save water. That is why we proposed to the council to revise water consumption norms. If a household has a water meter, there is no problem; without a meter, then only according to the consumption standards,» Ramiz Aliev explained.