National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new fraud scheme

Unknown individuals are spreading advertisements via the Telegram messenger, offering citizens assistance in obtaining government loans on favorable terms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns.

To appear convincing, fraudsters use forged documents with the National Bank’s logo and fake positive reviews on Telegram from alleged clients who supposedly received loans. The scammers then demand money from citizens under various pretexts—such as insurance or service fees—and send out fake loan agreements.

The National Bank stressed that this is a fraudulent scheme. Citizens are urged not to trust such messages and never to transfer money to strangers under any circumstances. If in doubt, always verify information through official sources. The bank reminds that it does not issue loans to individuals, provide services to private citizens, or open accounts.

Those who fall victim to such schemes should immediately block their bank cards and contact law enforcement authorities. The public reception number of the National Bank is 0312 61 04 86.
