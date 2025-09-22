11:43
Repairs completed on Fuchik Street in Bishkek

Rehabilitation of the section of Fuchik Street from Moskovskaya Street to Deng Xiaoping Avenue in Bishkek has been completed. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Traffic has been reopened on this section. Two layers of asphalt have been laid, and the curbs have been completely replaced. Contractor Vokko LLC installed road signs and applied road markings.

The next stage will be repairs on the section from Deng Xiaoping Avenue to Aska-Tash residential complex.

The section from Deng Xiaoping Avenue to Zhibek Zholu Avenue will be temporarily closed. Traffic on the western side of the road will be restricted, and the eastern side will become two-lane.

Fuchik Street was last repaired in 2003.
