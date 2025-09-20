12:37
Bishkek resident detained for extortion of 100,000 soms

Police in Bishkek detained a woman who extorted 100,000 soms from a man by claiming ties to a law enforcement officer. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to it, a citizen filed a complaint requesting action against P.O., who, in collusion with an unknown man named Kylychbek, allegedly a former financial police officer and now an employee of the State Committee for National Security, was pressuring him and extorting 100,000 soms to stop an inspection by the labor inspectorate and the Tax Service.

A criminal case was opened, and a pre-trial investigation has begun.

During operational and investigative activities, the suspect, P.O., 47, was detained while receiving the money. The money was seized and sealed.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs reported that the suspect had invented the man named Kylychbek.

All investigative measures are being carried out to give a legal assessment to the suspect’s actions.
