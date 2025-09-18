16:41
USD 87.45
EUR 103.62
RUB 1.06
English

Sadyr Japarov: 12-year education system is not a whim, but a necessity

Kyrgyzstan has launched a large-scale reform of its education system. The transition to a 12-year system has sparked debate in society: parents complain about overcrowded classrooms, a shortage of teachers, and new textbooks. In an interview with Kabar news agency, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed this issue.

«It’s wrong to link this to 12-year education. Overcrowded classrooms existed before. This year, 227,000 children were admitted to first grade—twice as many as in previous years. The main burden falls on Bishkek due to internal migration and the lack of residence registration. We are building new schools, expanding existing ones, and temporarily opening classrooms in kindergartens and vacant buildings,» he stated.

According to the president, overcrowded classrooms are «a consequence of urbanization and demographic growth.» «In 2025, we completed the construction of 119 educational facilities, including 68 schools. But Bishkek still faces a severe shortage. I have ordered that new schools be built based on real needs, not for political gain. There have been cases where a new building was erected next to an old school, while children in a neighboring village were studying in dilapidated conditions. We are ending this practice,» Sadyr Japarov said.

As the president noted, 12-year school education «is not simply adding another year. Curricula, standards, and textbooks have been completely updated. Career guidance is being introduced in senior grades, with greater emphasis on mathematics and natural sciences. We are improving discipline, limiting the use of mobile phones, and implementing inclusive education.»

The 12-year system is in effect in 180 countries, and its effectiveness has been proven. We must meet global standards.

Sadyr Japarov

According to the president, more than 87,000 teachers currently work in schools. «Yes, there is a shortage, but it’s smaller—947 positions compared to 2,500 previously. Starting in April 2026, we’ll raise salaries for teachers and medical workers. Pedagogical universities graduate thousands of specialists every year, and we’re attracting senior students to long-term paid internships. Plus, there are new initiatives—mortgages for teachers and retraining for certified specialists,» he said.

The president also touched on the issue of textbook shortages: «Previously, they were printed by donors and private publishers. Now, the state-owned Uchkun Printing House is handling this. For the first time, stable funding has been allocated—744 million soms. New sets have been prepared for grades 1-2 and 5-7, and English textbooks for grades 3-9 has been printed and delivered to all schools.»

The decision on transition is final. There is a budget, a concept, standards, and curricula in place. There will be no going back. The first few years will be difficult, but we must be patient.

Sadyr Japarov

«The main goal is for every child to receive a quality education based on national values ​​and aligned with modern global standards,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/344027/
views: 147
Print
Related
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
Bishkek needs 77 new schools to cover deficit
Number of private schools growing in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet simplifies rules for appointing school, college, kindergarten directors
Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University
Illegal collection of money in schools of Kyrgyzstan to result in dismissal
Adylbek Kasymaliev attends Knowledge Day event at school in Kozhomkul village
New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek students to study online until September 15
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
16:38
Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be closed for repairs Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be...
16:33
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to represent Kyrgyzstan at Academy Awards
16:12
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
15:55
Sadyr Japarov: 12-year education system is not a whim, but a necessity
15:33
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion