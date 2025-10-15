"Smart" farm concept to be developed in Kyrgyzstan

A «smart» farm concept will be developed in Kyrgyzstan. Asel Kenenbaeva, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, this work is being carried out jointly with Korean consultants.

«Two pilot projects have been selected—one in livestock farming and one in horticulture. They will describe the automation needed, including the installation of hardware and software systems, including cameras that can determine the approximate weight of an animal based on its parameters without physically weighing it. There will be no need to take the cattle out each time,» Asel Kenenbaeva said.

She added that farmers already understand that traditional farming methods are very labor-intensive and complex, and that processes such as milk yield, feeding, and so on can be automated.

«For example, using a phone, you can monitor the health of animals—after all, these are expensive breeding stock. The sensors show the temperature, when the animals need to be fed, what illnesses they’re suffering from, whether they’re expecting offspring, and so on. This helps farmers take further steps, and our agricultural producers are ready for these changes,» the deputy minister noted.