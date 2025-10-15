10:27
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.09
English

"Smart" farm concept to be developed in Kyrgyzstan

A «smart» farm concept will be developed in Kyrgyzstan. Asel Kenenbaeva, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, this work is being carried out jointly with Korean consultants.

«Two pilot projects have been selected—one in livestock farming and one in horticulture. They will describe the automation needed, including the installation of hardware and software systems, including cameras that can determine the approximate weight of an animal based on its parameters without physically weighing it. There will be no need to take the cattle out each time,» Asel Kenenbaeva said.

She added that farmers already understand that traditional farming methods are very labor-intensive and complex, and that processes such as milk yield, feeding, and so on can be automated.

«For example, using a phone, you can monitor the health of animals—after all, these are expensive breeding stock. The sensors show the temperature, when the animals need to be fed, what illnesses they’re suffering from, whether they’re expecting offspring, and so on. This helps farmers take further steps, and our agricultural producers are ready for these changes,» the deputy minister noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/347230/
views: 89
Print
Related
South Korea proposes creating "smart" dairy farm in Kyrgyzstan
New poultry farm opened in Bazar-Korgon district
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about new insurance contributions for farms
Border guards to provide their own food supplies
Largest poultry farm opened in Chui region
Construction of large poultry farm begins in Chui region
Farmers can earn 50,000 soms on mobile poultry farm - Bakyt Torobaev
Over 5,000 tons of wool produced in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2022
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Support of Kyrgyzstan's export potential will increase
439,602 peasant farms registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 EU to allocate $1 billion for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador of Guatemala presents credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
15 October, Wednesday
10:10
Caravan on preventing violence against children launched in Kyrgyzstan Caravan on preventing violence against children launche...
10:05
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to play friendly matches against Georgia
09:59
Register of farmers to be created in Kyrgyzstan
09:54
Head of Nookat district suspected of illegal sale of land
09:48
"Smart" farm concept to be developed in Kyrgyzstan
14 October, Tuesday
19:46
Nearly 9,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
19:33
Digital transformation of agricultural sector underway in Kyrgyzstan
19:15
Meeting of national security agency veterans held at new SCNS headquarters
18:02
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
17:48
Sand extraction site in Naryn region put up for auction