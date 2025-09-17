Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal investigation officers

Officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic stopped the activities of a group that organized illegal gambling. The press service of the department reported.

According to its data, the perpetrators rented apartments in Bishkek for this purpose.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Illegal organization of gambling activities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, the addresses and organizers of illegal games were established. Five suspects were taken into custody.

Citizens who participated in the games were also taken to the investigative service. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminds that the organization and participation in illegal gambling are prohibited by law and entail criminal liability.