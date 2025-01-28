10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

Activities of underground casino Sun Club suppressed in Bishkek

The activities of an underground casino Sun Club have been suppressed in Bishkek.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department received information about the organization of gambling activities within the city. It was established that unknown individuals had organized gambling using specialized gaming equipment.

The underground gambling establishment, disguised as a billiard club, strictly adhered to secrecy measures, allowing entry only to trusted individuals, the ministry reported.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 219-1 «Illegal Organization of Gambling Activities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Searches were conducted at Sun Club billiard club.

Gambling venues were discovered in the same building. At the time of the investigative and operational activities, visitors were playing poker in certain rooms of the club.

«According to preliminary data, the organizer of gambling is citizen E.A., 34. He created conditions for functioning of the gambling establishment, invited citizens to participate in games,» the statement says.

The suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/318097/
views: 135
Print
Related
Casinos in hotels: Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill in 3 readings at once
25.4 million soms transferred to country's budget from casinos in September
Underground gambling hall discovered in Bishkek
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopts new rules for gambling establishments
Underground casino closed in Bishkek, organizer detained
Casinos pay 86.1 million soms in taxes in January – November 2023
Casinos pay 68.8 million soms in taxes since beginning of 2023
Two licenses for opening of online casinos issued in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry plans to close online casinos working without license in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers plans to ban operation of slot machines outside casinos
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
10:31
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his...
10:23
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) loses to Barcelona
10:17
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
10:04
EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries
09:46
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
27 January, Monday
17:59
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
17:55
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
17:48
Drugs worth 1.5 million soms seized from man in Bishkek
17:32
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road