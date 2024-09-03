Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopts new rules for gambling establishments

New rules for gambling establishments that are required to report on their activities have been adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the amendments, rules on the deadlines for submitting reports and disclosing information to the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market are introduced for such gambling establishments.

These gambling establishments must disclose all information that the law considers publicly available. The gambling establishments themselves and their managers are responsible for drawing up and accuracy of the reports.

The State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market may request additional data and documents. It may also transfer publicly available information to other organizations.

Gambling establishments are required to submit monthly and quarterly reports no later than on the 25th day of the following month, and an annual report — within 95 days after the end of the year. The annual document must contain the balance sheet, income and expense report, and an audit report.