Kyrgyzstan’s state budget receives 261.9 million soms from gambling industry

In the first half of this year, Kyrgyzstan’s state budget received 261.9 million soms from the gambling industry. This is almost double the amount collected during the same period in 2024, when revenues totaled 136.9 million soms. Materials of the Ministry of Finance say.

In 2025, revenues from the gambling tax reached 252.6 million soms — nearly twice as much as last year’s 129.1 million.

Data analysis also shows increased collections from slot machines and computer simulators, which rose from 800,000 soms to 3.8 million.

At the same time, revenues from betting shops and sweepstakes declined from 7 million soms in 2024 to 4.5 million this year.

In June 2022, President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Gambling in the Kyrgyz Republic. The law stipulates that gambling establishments cannot accept Kyrgyz citizens, foreigners under 21, or incapacitated foreign nationals as clients.

In 2023, tax revenues from gambling amounted to 96.9 million soms, according to the Finance Ministry. Lawmakers criticized the fact that gambling revenues did not bring the budget the amounts initially promised by the Cabinet.

While serving as Minister of Economy and Commerce, Daniyar Amangeldiev had assured that gambling would generate from 3 billion to 6.5 billion soms annually. This has not materialized, and the Cabinet later adjusted its own forecast, lowering expected annual revenues to 500 million soms starting from 2025.