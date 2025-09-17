12:23
Speaker comments on self-dissolution of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament

At a session of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu shared his opinion regarding the parliament’s self-dissolution.

«There is currently a procedure underway in the Zhogorku Kenesh for self-dissolution, and people interpret it differently.

As the Speaker, I want to say that, according to the Constitution, no external forces, whether the president or the executive branch, can influence this. The question of self-dissolution is decided solely by the Parliament itself,» he stated.

The Speaker noted that the initiative group has already presented justified reasons, collected signatures, and submitted their appeal to him.

«Thirty-two deputies have signed. I have issued the necessary procedural instructions, and the work is ongoing. I have reviewed the arguments of the initiative group—they are well-founded. You know that parliamentary elections were scheduled for November 2026, and presidential elections for January 2027. Conducting two electoral processes back-to-back or almost simultaneously is difficult both economically and politically, and it also places a heavy burden on the Central Election Commission. Therefore, either the parliamentary or presidential elections need to be held early,» Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu explained.

He added that the procedure will be carried through to completion, and the decision will depend on the opinion of the majority of deputies.

Deputy Erulan Kokulov reminded the Speaker that earlier in the spring he had said the Parliament would not be dissolved and asked whether his words can now be trusted.

In response, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu said: «In this life, only the sacred Quran is unchangeable; everything else can be adjusted depending on conditions and circumstances.»
