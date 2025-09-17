Organizing committee announces date of World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

The organizing committee has announced the dates of the VI World Nomad Games, which will take place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026.

According to the committee, the official opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek, while the competitions and closing ceremony will take place in Issyk-Kul region.

Guests from 89 countries are expected to participate.

«The main program of the Games, apart from the opening ceremony, will unfold on the picturesque shores of the lake, which will become the centerpiece for participants and visitors from more than 89 countries. The World Nomad Games will once again reaffirm Kyrgyzstan’s status as a unique international platform for intercultural dialogue,» the statement reads.

The World Nomad Games are international sports competitions in ethnic sports, featuring traditional games historically played by the nomadic peoples of Central Asia.