10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

Organizing committee announces date of World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

The organizing committee has announced the dates of the VI World Nomad Games, which will take place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026.

According to the committee, the official opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek, while the competitions and closing ceremony will take place in Issyk-Kul region.

Guests from 89 countries are expected to participate.

«The main program of the Games, apart from the opening ceremony, will unfold on the picturesque shores of the lake, which will become the centerpiece for participants and visitors from more than 89 countries. The World Nomad Games will once again reaffirm Kyrgyzstan’s status as a unique international platform for intercultural dialogue,» the statement reads.

The World Nomad Games are international sports competitions in ethnic sports, featuring traditional games historically played by the nomadic peoples of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/343808/
views: 133
Print
Related
Hungary to participate in World Nomad Games
World Nomad Games 2026: Kazakh kokpar excluded from program
Preparations for 6th World Nomad Games discussed in Cabinet of Ministers
Holding of VI World Nomad Games discussed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for VI World Nomad Games
WNG 2024: Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry comments on conflict in kokpar final
Russia considers option of hosting World Nomad Games
WNG: Kyrgyzstan’s Kok Boru Federation considers refereeing at kokpar unfair
World Nomad Games 2024: Kyrgyzstan’s team wins five gold medals on fifth day
Closing ceremony of World Nomad Games in Astana to be held without spectators
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
10:39
Sharp increase in use of digital state services recorded in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in use of digital state services recorde...
10:31
New aviation rules to be adopted in Kyrgyzstan on ICAO recommendation
10:22
Overhaul of 36 transformers completed in Issyk-Ata district
10:15
Tourism industry revenues in Kyrgyzstan reach 30 billion soms – Cabinet
10:10
President Sadyr Japarov issues strict reprimand to Mayor of Osh city
16 September, Tuesday
17:53
Over 70 kidney transplant surgeries performed in Kyrgyzstan in four years