Dedicated bus lanes back on agenda in Bishkek

The Bishkek City Hall is considering new sections of streets for the introduction of dedicated lanes for public transport. According to city officials, the initiative aims to reduce travel time, increase bus movement speeds, and improve passenger service quality.

The proposed streets include:

  • Yu. Abdrakhmanov Street (continuation of Baytik Baatyr Street) — from A. Tokombaev Street to Zhumabek Street;
  • Zhibek Zholy Avenue — from Lermontov Street to Togolok Moldo Street;
  • I. Akhunbaev Street — from 7 April Street to Ch. Aitmatov Avenue;
  • Chui Avenue — from Lermontov Street to Ibraimov Street;
  • 7 April Street — from Zhibek Zholy Avenue to A. Tokombaev Street;
  • Deng Xiaoping Avenue — from Fuchik Street to B. Alykulov Street.

The City Hall emphasizes that such measures will help create a more sustainable transport system.

It is worth noting that Bishkek has previously experimented with dedicated lanes. That initiative received mixed reactions from residents and largely failed to achieve the desired effect—traffic jams simply shifted to other lanes, and control over compliance with the rules was weak.

Authorities say they are ready to learn from past mistakes and are committed to making the new system more effective.
